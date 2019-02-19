Dirty Game: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s Allegedly Caught Cheating With Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Up With Tristan Thompson For Allegedly Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend

Tristan Thompson is wild boy, a f**k boy, and the most habitualest line-stepper of all time.

After being caught several different times being a dirty dog to both his first baby’s mother AND his new baby’s mother, it looks like he’s finally broken the camel’s back for good.

According to TMZ, Khloe has kicked Tristan to the curb after she learned that he cheated on her with her sister Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

You read that right. Tristan *allegedly* cheated on Khloe with Kylie’s best friend.

Thursday Tristan flew to L.A. to spend Valentine’s Day with Khloe and baby True. Saturday night he was seen making out and getting handsy with Jordyn Woods at WeHo nightclub.

Tristan tweeted-then-deleted “FAKE NEWS” just a few minutes ago in response to this breaking news.

Here’s what Khloe and Malkia Haqq have to say about all this:

Doesn’t sound like there’s anything fake about the news.

This is a HOT a$$ mess that is so perfectly fit for a family such as the Kardashians. You know the old phrase, “how you get them is how you lose them”.

Tristan’s other baby mama Jordy Craig must be every shady lookin’ GIF in the library right now. Whew, the ghetto.

