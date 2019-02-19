‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Who Weighed Over 900 Pounds Dies At 29 

29-year old Sean Milliken, who starred on TLC’s ‘My 600 Lb Life, has died due to complications of an infection. Sean’s father, Matt, took to Facebook to announce the sad news writing:

“Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”

TLC also released a statement expressing their condolences to the Milliken family:

“TLC is saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away. Viewers first met Sean in 2016 on ‘My 600-lb Life’ when he weighed over 900-lbs. Over the course of his weight loss journey, he victoriously lost over 400-lbs.”

Sean’s health reportedly declined after his mom died of kidney disease in 2017. TLC released an old clip of Sean from last summer when they caught up with him after his mother’s death.

Prayers up for rest of the Milliken family.