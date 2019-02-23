Former NLFer Clinton Session Facing Jail For Owing $300K In Child Support For Severely Disabled Daughter (Exclusive)

Warrant Issued For Former Baller Clinton Session For Flouting Court Orders Over Daughter’s Care

Ex-NFL star Clinton Session Jr. is facing jail for blowing off a judge’s deadline to pay nearly $300,00 in back child support for his severely disabled daughter, BOSSIP has learned.

A judge Friday ordered sheriffs officers to arrest the linebacker on sight for flouting the terms of a court order to pay $289,467 for his daughter, Ashton, six, who is blind, paralyzed and suffers from cerebral palsy, according to court papers.

Davia Bradshaw, Session’s ex-partner and Ashton’s mother, filed a motion Tuesday asking a judge to punish Session, 34, after he blew off a Feb. 19 deadline to pay, according to documents obtained by BOSSIP. Session also balked on a court order to hand over financial docs detailing what happened to $5.1 million that the judge said he improperly transferred to his parents in order to avoid paying child support for the girl.

Once cops arrest Session – who signed a $30 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts and was guaranteed $11 million – he’ll remain behind bars until he pays all of the back support.

Back in 2015, a judge ordered Session to pay Bradshaw $6,900 a month plus $2,000 in back support for Ashton because of her myriad medical problems. Instead, Bradshaw said Session paid her just $4,800 from 2016 through 2019, and accused Session of not paying for the little girl’s health insurance, even though she has severe developmental disabilities and needs ongoing medical treatment, according to court papers.

Bradshaw complained that while session lives in a $1.4 million home, drives a 2017 Range Rover and sends his other child to private school, she is struggling to raise their daughter with almost no help from him.

“The fact of the matter is, you have to pay something for this little girl,” Bradshaw’s attorney Sara Lawrence told BOSSIP. “She is not a throwaway.”

Session’s lawyer did not respond to our requests for comment.

The player is due back in court next week to plead with the judge not to throw him in jail for six months after he got caught diverting $700,000 from selling his house and claimed he didn’t have money for Ashton’s support.