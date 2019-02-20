Billing Me Softly: Lauryn Hill Settles Suit Over Unpaid $400K AmEx Bill (Exclusive)

Fugees Singer Sued For Not Paying Credit Card Bill

Lauryn Hill has quietly settled a lawsuit alleging that she ran up a six-figure credit card tab and skipped out on the bill.

Last year, American Express National Bank sued the Fugees artist for racking up a massive $371,892 bill for “the price of goods sold and/or services rendered,” but then balked at paying, according to court papers filed in New Jersey Superior Court, and obtained by BOSSIP.

Also named as a co-defendant in the suit was Hill’s company, “MLH Touring.”

Hill never responded to the suit, but she must have been making some major payments behind the scenes, because last month, American Express filed paperwork agreeing to make the case go away.

A judge signed off, and the case was closed the same day.