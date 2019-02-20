Bless Him: August Alsina Gets Emotional About Sister’s Death & Talks Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith [Video]

It’s been four years since August Alsina gave an official interview, and so much has gone on in the star’s life since then. The Shade Room caught up with the “I Luv This” singer and he dished on everything fans have been wanting to know during his hiatus, including the status of his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith and how he’s been holding up since his sister’s death.

Aug got emotional when asked how he’s been feeling:

“I’m going through my process. I’m going through my journey. And I’m not looking for any sympathy because I know that God has me even when I feel that God doesn’t. Even when I’m talking to God in a rage and I can’t hear God responding to me. I’m just in a space where I know that there are certain things you can learn about God through suffering.”

The tears continued to fall as he opened up about getting custody of his nieces after his sister’s death.

“While I’m suffering, and while I’m watching my nieces suffer — who are my kids now— to hear them tell me ‘I want my mother and I want my father’. And them seeing me as a person who can always fix something for them. And this is a situation that I can’t fix. I just continue to walk by faith and not what I see. Because people are dying.”

Fortunately, it looks like August is back in good spirits since the emotional interview.

We’ve been praying asking for details on where we’re going..&God says “JUST START WALKiNG!🚶🏽&WHILE you are walking🚶🏽WITH ME👑🙏🏽🚶🏽I will fill you in on what I want you to do. Walk w/your feet, &listen in your HEART, &before you take the next step, I will give you the next command” pic.twitter.com/wFEbr5CaOP — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) February 19, 2019

We’re rooting you, August! Prayers up for the young king.