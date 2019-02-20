BOSSIP Exclusive: This “Joker’s Wild” Clip Incorporating A ‘Notorious’ K.I.D. Rapping Drake Lyrics Is Pure Comedy [VIDEO]

Kid Adorably Raps Drake Lyrics For Clue On Snoop’s Game Show “Joker’s Wild”

Uncle Snoop is back with an all new episode of “Joker’s Wild” tonight and we got our hands on an exclusive clip! Y’all are gonna enjoy this one for sure. Watch this ‘Notorious K.I.D.’ kick some lyrics from the 6 God as as clue on tonight’s show:

The real question is — who didn’t know the answer to this one?!

The episode will air on Wednesday, February 20 at 10:30pm ET/PT on TNT. Will you be watching?