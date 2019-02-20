Guess Which Popular Restaurant Chain Catered Khalid’s 21st Birthday Party?

This past Monday, Grammy award-nominated singer-songwriter Khalid celebrated his 21st birthday in Beverly Hills. If you look closely we gave y’all a clue about the catering in this photo!

Chili’s surprised partygoers including Normani and Kane Brown by serving all his Khalid’s favorites from their menu including bone-in wings, chips and salsa, mini fajitas (chicken and beef), bite size crispers with honey chipotle, ranch and honey mustard dipping sauces and burger bites with French fries… along with their iconic Presidente Margaritas.

Did you guess the caterer correctly before you clicked?

Happy Born Day Khalid! Keep making great music.