All Star Preciousness: Chris Paul, Diddy, Russell Westbrook’s Kids And More Take On Rookie USA Fashion Show

Celeb Kids Shined On The Runway All Star Weekend For Rookie USA

This is super cute… The Rookie USA fashion show, presented by Haddad Brands and sponsored by Charlotte-based Belk, Inc. held their annual event during NBA All-Star Weekend; showcasing the world’s most fashionable kids and clothing lines. The show showcased the latest looks from top international brands, Levi’s®, Converse, Jordan, Hurley and Nike. The star-studded audience included celebrity attendees Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Diddy’s children, Adrienne Houghton, Dascha Polanco and more. Social media influencers including Dear Giana, The McClure Twins, Hails World and child actors Darby Camp, Jakari Fraser and Trinitee Stokes also rocked the runway this season.

Charlotte’s very own Mayor Vi Lyles, R&B sensation, Anthony Hamilton and Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen, Kyle Love, Captain Munnerlyn and former teammates Steve Smith, Charles Johnson and Thomas Davis also had their families in the show. The Charlotte Hornets’ Little Stingers and kid DJ Chase Dawson performed.

Belk’s sponsorship made it possible for 20 Charlotte Boys & Girls Club students to attend the show while two lucky kids, Tyler Dean and Jordyn Stevenson, walked the runway.

