Karma? The Internet’s WILDEST Reactions To Kylie, Khloe And The Entire Cheating Scandal…See Who’s Getting DRAGGED To Hell
- By Bossip Staff
The Tristan Cheating Scandal Erupts
Well this sounds quite like the dramatic episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Let’s break it down.
– Tristan Thompson got caught making out with Jordyn Woods
– Tristan was, of course, with Khloe Kardashian
– Who is Jordyn Woods? She’s Kylie Jenner’s best friend.
This is quite the triangle (square?) of drama. Now, it’s unsure if Kylie and Jordyn are going to be friends. Is Tristan going to date Jordyn? Is Tristan and Khloe’s marriage over?
So many questions! But also, there are so many villains. Tristan is a cheater. Khloe’s man, who she stole from a woman, cheated on her again. Jordyn is wrecking homes. Kylie is…who knows.
EVERYONE is getting draaaagged.
Take a look at the wildest reactions.
