Spicyyy Ball: Pettiest Reactions To Serial Poon-Hopper Tristan Thompson Creeping On Khloe With Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian: have you seen tristan??

Jordyn: pic.twitter.com/DMBpPRJEa3 — Chase Wise (@chasewis) February 20, 2019

Tristan’s Latest Cheating Scandal Sparks Hilarious Memes

By now, you’ve heard Tristan Thompson was back at it again with the poon-hopping shenanigans. This time, with Khloe’s sister Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods in a deliciously messy plot twist that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Wait Jordyn saw that video and decided to get a taste?? pic.twitter.com/oIfrE4k5Y6 — JacqueeeeEEEEeeeeEEEeeef (@rarebre3d) February 19, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Tristan cheating on Khloe (AGAIN) on the flip.