Spicyyy Ball: Pettiest Reactions To Serial Poon-Hopper Tristan Thompson Creeping On Khloe With Jordyn Woods
- By Bossip Staff
Tristan’s Latest Cheating Scandal Sparks Hilarious Memes
By now, you’ve heard Tristan Thompson was back at it again with the poon-hopping shenanigans. This time, with Khloe’s sister Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods in a deliciously messy plot twist that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Tristan cheating on Khloe (AGAIN) on the flip.
