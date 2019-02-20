Philandering Phriends: Kylie Jenner’s Relationship With Bone-Jumpin’ BFF Jordyn Woods In Line-Steppin’ Limbo

Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods Relationship Strained Over Tristan Thompson Scandal

Tristan Thompson’s insatiable thirst for new sex partners has lead to massive catastrophe among the Kardashian ranks.

According to TMZ, in the wake of Tristan’s *alleged* cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner isn’t sure if she can still maintain a relationship with her baller-boinkin’ BFF.

Sources close to the Kardashian klan say that Kylie was initially skeptical of the story as it seemed too bold to be true. Then she somehow spoke to people who were at the party and all the skepticism went out the window. It became pretty clear that this wasn’t just a Hollyweird rumor.

Kylie now has kuite a konundrum on her hands. Jordyn has been her ride-or-die bish for years. They have lived together, done business together, and share all their secrets and intimate thoughts with one another, how do you fix this kind of violation?

Word is that not single member of the klan is surprised that Tristan is a dirty dog who has once again embarrassed Khloe ROYALLY. They are, however, shocked that Jordyn would have a role in Tristan’s trysts.

It’s believed that even if Khloe does ultimately stay broken up with Tristan, the family expects her to maintain a good relationship with him for baby True’s sake.

True will just have to grow up knowing that her daddy ain’t s#!t.