Bust Down Burglary: Owner Of Celebrity Jewelry Store Icebox Tied Up At Home While Store Was Robbed

Icebox Jewelry Wiped Out In Calculated Kidnapping Robbery, No Arrests

Reportedly hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry were stolen from Icebox, an Atlanta jewelry store popular for their celebrity clientele in a calculated kidnapping and robbery. According to AJC, the Buckhead store owner was held hostage in his own home while the store got wiped out.

Reports say two armed, masked gunmen followed the owner of the jewerly store home on Friday, forced him and his wife inside and took the keys and codes to the jewelry store, Cobb County police said in a statement.

One of the men stayed at the home, while the second joined another robber at the store on Peachtree Road in Buckhead about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The criminals broke in and spent two hours clearing out safes filled with watches and jewelry, Channel 2 Action News reported. Surveillance footage suggests the thieves were using FaceTime on their iPhones while trying to get into the safes.

“There was no damaged property at the store itself, so they obviously knew exactly what they wanted to do and were able to execute it,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty told the news station.

Jewelry and cash were also taken from the owner’s home. He and his wife were not injured.

Atlanta police are investigating the Icebox burglary, and Cobb police are handling the home invasion. Anyone with information about the armed robbery is urged to contact police at 770-499-3495