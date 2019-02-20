Your Edges Wept: YouTuber Alissa Ashley Paid $550 For Flawless Box Braids & Offended Bank Over-Drafters Everywhere

She has edges, how about YOU?

Alissa Ashley Paying $700 To Hair Braider Makes Brokies Weep

Alissa Ashley, a popular YouTube creator and beauty influencer wanted to simply debut her new hairstyle yesterday but ended up devastating pocket watchers.

The hair was done by Beverly Hills stylist Dr. Kari Will, responsible for braiding famous heads like Willow Smith and Brandy. But Will isn’t just a hair braider, she is a trichologist (hair & scalp doctor) that actually CARES about her customer’s edges.

Anywho, Alissa excitedly shared details about her new set of box braids with followers in her “I’m Not Bald Anymore” vlog. All hell broke loose when Alissa casually disclosed she paid $550 for the style to curious minds plus a tip. One viewer took the clip to Twitter to seemingly mock her and things started to spiral.

I actually paid $700 after including my tip. It didn’t impact your pockets (or mine) so it shouldn’t be that deep to you. I paid once and when I continue to get them done by her I’ll pay it again. And still have a healthy scalp & my edges intact while I’m at it. https://t.co/ncZy4HpI3k — Alissa Ashley (@alissa_ashleyy) February 19, 2019

What do you think 8 hours of carefully executed box braids should cost?? Folks are arguing that $550 plus tip ($700) was “too much”.

Idc how “rich” or how much money I got I would never pay someone $550 for some basic ass box braids. I’ll do them shits myself if that’s the case — 🎎 (@itsyaminah) February 19, 2019

What we shall remember is that “expensive” is subjective and edges are precious. Also, Alissa’s hair is shorter than Kevin Hart — but this doesn’t stop folks from arguing. Hit the flip to see how this topic spiraled into a class war on twitter.