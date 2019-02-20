Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Explain Why They Don’t Want Obama On Their New Show [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Desus And Mero Stop By Late Night With Seth Meyers
The wait is nearly over for the premiere of Desus & Mero’s new Showtime show, which means the duo is making the rounds to spread the good word.
Most recently, the boys stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers, where Desus showed off his brand new dog, Mac. While on the program, the Bodega Boys discussed having Obama on their new show, visiting Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in Washington D.C., and bringing Howard Schultz back to his old neighborhood.
Check out the full interview below:
