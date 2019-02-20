Chump Change: 50 Cent Reveals Donald Trump Offered Him $500K To Appear At His Inauguration [Video]

50 Cent Describes His Relationship With Donald Trump

It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s inauguration was sad and empty, so it’s not surprising to hear that the Cheeto-in-Chief was offering the big bucks to try and get certain celebrities to show up for the event.

50 Cent stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week, where he tells James and fellow guest Elizabeth Warren about how Donald Trump offered him half a million dollars to appear at his inauguration. After that, the entrepreneur offers Elizabeth Warren some political advice.

Peep the clip below to hear the full story: