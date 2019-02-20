This Looks Good: Peep The Trailer For New HBO Prison Flick “O.G.” Starring Jeffrey Wright [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jeffrey Wright can do no wrong when it comes to his craft as an actor. The legendary thespian stars in a new HBO film called “O.G.” that tells the story of a maximum security inmate named Louis who is looking to get a release from prison until a new inmate comes into the picture…
This looks fire. We’ll be tuned in. Will you?
