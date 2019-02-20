It’s About Time: Young Nudy Granted $100,000 Bond And Is Expected To Be Released Soon

Young Nudy Is Expected To Be Released From Jail Soon

Things are looking up for Young Nudy. The rapper was just granted a $100,000 bond and is expected to be released from jail in the very near future.

The Atlanta native was arrested at the same time his cousin and frequent collaborator, 21 Savage, was detained by ICE, and is currently being held on gang and gun-related charges. According to what his attorney Scott Smith told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he plans to plead not guilty to all of those charges.

“We are very pleased with the result. We are looking forward to getting him out so he can be with his family,” Smith told the publication. “He is looking forward to getting back out on tour and to continue to have this incredible success performing.”

If you didn’t hear about Nudy’s initial arrest, it’s probably because 21 Savage’s situation quickly overshadowed his once news broke that 21 wasn’t an American citizen. But, as we mentioned before, both Atlanta rappers were arrested at the same time and taken into custody over Super Bowl weekend.

The second news broke that 21 Savage was free and heading back to the ATL, fans were quick to question the status of Nudy being released.

Hopefully, all of those questions will be answered by his release within the next few days.