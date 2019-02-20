Spoiler Or Nah? Gwyneth Paltrow Announces Her Departure From Playing Pepper Potts In The MCU

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Making Her Marvel Movie Exit

As if we didn’t already know that Avengers: End Game is going to be the end of an era, Gwyneth Paltrow had to remind us by announcing her departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paltrow–who has played Iron Man’s better half, Pepper Potts, for over a decade now–told Variety that she’s finally done with superhero flicks. “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point,” she said. “I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with [Iron Man director] Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first ‘Iron Man’ and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

The actress explained how thankful she was to be a part of such a massive cultural phenomenon, even if she is making her way toward the door. She also makes sure to clarify that if it came to returning for a flashback scene or another brief cameo, she wouldn’t be opposed: “I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about. Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me.”

Paltrow statements come from her interview for the 20th anniversary of her breakout role in Shakespeare in Love. Even though most people would separate the likes of that Oscar-winning film from super hero movies like Iron Man or The Avengers, Gwyneth argued that the conversation has shifted around such films.

“So if the vernacular in film is superhero movies and they’re great movies, then I guess why not, right?” She said. “I loved Black Panther. I thought it was a really powerful movie and culturally very important. So that’s great that it was nominated. I mean that’s so cool.”

So, since Pepper Potts is no longer going to be in the MCU–does that mean her character dies in Avengers: End Game? Or maybe Paltrow saying she’d be happy to return for a day of filming in the future confirms the opposite?

We’ll just have to wait until April roles around to find out the fate of Pepper, Tony, and the rest of the Avengers squad. Until then, you can take a look at Gwyneth Paltrow’s entire feature over at Variety.