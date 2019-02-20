Jada, Willow, And Gammy Pose For The Cover Of ‘Essence’…And WHEW CHILE, The Glow Is INSANE

Jada Pinkett-Smith Covers Essence With Willow Smith & Adrienne Norris

Jada Pinkett-Smith covers the latest issue of Essence in a vibrant shoot that sees the famed actress looking as radiant as ever alongside her daughter and mom. Posing in red, the Red Table Talk cohosts appear in order of generation and WOAH, we need the secret to their incredible skin.

“Gammy’s dream was to be on the cover of @Essence and our Essence fam made it come true,” Jada shared via Instagram. “Thank you Essence and @warwicksaint who is one of my favorite photographers to work with! You really did us right! Out on stands Feb 22nd!”

On her own IG account, Gammy (Adrienne Norris) was super hype.

Reposting the pic, Gammy wrote “Aaaaayyyyyyyeeeee!!!! Thank you @Essence and @warwicksaint for making me feel like “Queen for a Day”! Y’all youngins don’t remember that show!!#whowouldathought #dreams #coverwithmybeauties #dropthe🎤#shutthedoor #imdone 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥“

The #BlackGirlMagic doesn’t stop there. In another photo by Warwick Saint for Essence, the dynamic trio rocks earth tones. Lord, they’re gorgeous.

Take a moment to revel in all that black beauty, then be sure to mark your calendars for when the issue officially hits newsstands this Friday, February 22.