Rock N’ Troll: Jennifer Lopez Shakes Her Ubiquitously Entertaining Cakes For Elvis Presley Tribute [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 13, 2019

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

J Lo Does An Elvis Presley Tribute

Fresh off of backlash she received from a Motown tribute, Jennifer Lopez is here for another tribute. This time J Lo is paying homage to Elvis Presley. The star shared a clip from her Elvis All-Star performance of “Heartbreak Hotel”. Lopez rocked out with a band and a live crown while wearing a sparkling catsuit.

Are you feeling her energy here?

Categories: For Your Information, News, SMH

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.