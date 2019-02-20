Rock N’ Troll: Jennifer Lopez Shakes Her Ubiquitously Entertaining Cakes For Elvis Presley Tribute [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
J Lo Does An Elvis Presley Tribute
Fresh off of backlash she received from a Motown tribute, Jennifer Lopez is here for another tribute. This time J Lo is paying homage to Elvis Presley. The star shared a clip from her Elvis All-Star performance of “Heartbreak Hotel”. Lopez rocked out with a band and a live crown while wearing a sparkling catsuit.
Are you feeling her energy here?
