#BOSSIPSounds: Doja Cat Raps About Her Twins In “Tia Tamera” Featuring Rico Nasty [Audio]
- By Bossip Staff
New Music: Doja Cat – Tia Tamera ft. Rico Nasty
“Mooo” singer Doja Cat his back with some assistance from Rico Nasty. This time, instead of singing about being a cow, the offbeat rhymer is rapping about her “twins” in “Tia Tamera”. Rico Nasty comes through to give us some nasty-sweet bars in the last verse.
Are YOU feeling this?
