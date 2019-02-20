BOSSIPSounds: Doja Cat Raps About Her Twins In “Tia Tamera” Featuring Rico Nasty [Audio]

New Music: Doja Cat – Tia Tamera ft. Rico Nasty

“Mooo” singer Doja Cat his back with some assistance from Rico Nasty. This time, instead of singing about being a cow, the offbeat rhymer is rapping about her “twins” in “Tia Tamera”. Rico Nasty comes through to give us some nasty-sweet bars in the last verse.

Are YOU feeling this?