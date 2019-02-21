Seen On The Scene: R&B Album Of The Year Winner H.E.R Performs At Modcloth Event In NYC

Women’s apparel brand ModCloth hosted a special performance by two-time Grammy Award winning artist H.E.R. in celebration of the grand opening of their NYC flagship FitShop in SoHo. Fresh off her wins last week for R&B Album of the Year and Best R&B Performance, H.E.R. gave an intimate closed-door performance at Public Arts where she entertained 100 lucky fans with songs from her latest EP “I Used to Know Her,” as well as her dynamic hits including “Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar, “Hard Place,” and more. Orange is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco even stopped by to join the fun! Hit the flip to see more of this beaut and her special performance.