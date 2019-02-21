Smile, B! Dr. Heavenly Kicks Off “I Love My Smile Tour” In Rockdale County, GA

Dr. Heavenly & Community Leaders Kick Off “I Love My Smile Tour” in Rockdale County, GA

Dr. Heavenly Kimes, along with Rockdale County Post One Commissioner Sherri L. Washington and several civic organizations, launched the “I Love My Smile Tour,” a dental hygiene awareness initiative during February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month. On Friday, dentist, tv personality and authoralong with Rockdale County Post One Commissionerand several civic organizations, launched the “” a dental hygiene awareness initiative during February’s National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The one-day tour took place at three Rockdale County schools — C.J. Hicks Elementary School, Pine Street Elementary School and J.H. House Elementary School — where kindergarteners attended an assembly featuring dental tips from Dr. Heavenly, sang songs, recited the “I Love My Smile” pledge, met “Sparkle the Tooth” and received dental kits with toothbrushes, floss and more. Check out more event photos on the flip!