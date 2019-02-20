Drip Or Drown: Gunna Makes A Splash With Album Release Party Held At Georgia Aquarium

Gunna Hosts Album Listening At Aquarium

Major kudos to Gunna and his team for keeping his private album listening party super on brand by holding at the Georgia Aquarium Tuesday night. The rapper, whose ‘Drip or Drown 2’ project drops February 22, celebrated with friends including Future, Young Thug, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Cash Xo, Nav, Southside, ASAP Bari, and Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jimmi.

Definitely a lit event — and the project is fie!