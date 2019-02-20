Bye Kendu!!! Mary J. Blige Says She’s Done Taking Care Of Broke Boys, Wants A Wealthy Man

Mary J. Blige Says She’s Done Taking Care Of Men

MJB is taking a stand against men who aren’t monetarily on her level—Kendu Issacs, is that you???

Mary J. Blige recently chatted with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1 Xtra about a number of topics including her dating life—-or lack thereof. The Queen of Soul wasn’t forthcoming on info about her post-divorce life but she did perk up when Ace asked her what it would take for a man to have a chance with her.

According to Mary, at least one thing is absolutely necessary, money, so that she won’t have to “take care” of him.

“Well he has to have more money than me, that’s for sure,” she said. “Because I’m not taking care of any more men. I’m not jaded but I’m very careful right now,” she said. “I love my freedom. I love being single right now. I’m in a great place. I’m not in a rush!”

Mind you Mary makes a good point. Mary indeed had to take care of her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs after their split. She paid him $30,000 every month in temporary spousal support which he claimed was insufficient to fund his lifestyle considering that her “divorce songs” ruined his reputation. He then asked for $65K and was shut down by a judge.

