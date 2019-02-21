What Girl Code? Here’s A Refresher Of All The Times The Kardashian-Jenners *Allegedly* Swiped Men In Relationships

- By Bossip Staff
The Business Of Fashion Celebrates Special Print Edition On 'The Age Of Influence' In NYC

A History Of The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Sliding With Other Women’s Men

This situation with Jordyn Woods allegedly messing around with her bestie’s sister’s baby daddy has everyone shouting “girl code”, but is there any within the Kardashian-Jenner clique??? The sisters have made countless headlines over the years for *allegedly* swiping other people’s dudes. Not only that, but they’ve done even helped their siblings get away with it.

We kan’t even keep up with how many “girl code” rules they’ve broken, so we made a list. Hit the flip to read all the times (we remember) Khloe Kardashian and her sisters broke girl code.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 09, 2018

Khloe met Tristan when he was allegedly still kicking it with his baby mama, Jordy Craig. Rumors said Jordy was 3 months pregnant when they started secretly swirling, and Khloe “knew” about his baby mama relationship. Khloe, however, denies this.

Revolt Launch Party

Let’s back it up a few years though…Rumors also swirled that Khloe began secretly seeing French Montana when he was LIVING with Trina back in 2014. Trina has addressed their overlapping romance several times.

'SHOWTIME, WME|IMG, and MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS VIP Pre-Fight Party Arrivals on the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet For 'Mayweather VS McGregor'

Remember James Harden and Trina were a thing? Then Khloe and James Harden were are thing? Trina said Khloe loved to grab her sloppy seconds…

On to the next sister: Kim Kardashian allegedly sent Kanye West nudes when he was with Amber Rose. Kim was also MARRIED to Kris Humphries at the time.

Everyone knows the story about how Kylie Jenner met Tyga. Kim was actually *besties* with Blac Chyna around the time her teenage sister hooked up with Chyna’s baby daddy.

Travis Scott 'Rodeo' Record Listening Party

Speaking of Kylie Jenner…her former friend Justine Skye used to date Travis Scott first. And yes, they were all actively friends during the fling. Now, their friendship is history.

    Lamar Odom Attends Custody Hearing

    Back to Khloe: Remember when there was a riff between Lamar Odom‘s baby mama and Khloe? Lamar was still engaged to Liza Morales when they met.

    Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2019

    Kendall Jenner was seen smooching it up with Ben Simmons despite his Tinashe relationship. Then, Ben Simmon’s own sister said they tried to spin the story to call Tinashe a “stalker”.

    The Business Of Fashion Celebrates Special Print Edition On 'The Age Of Influence' In NYC

    And finally, Kris Jenner admitted she cheated on Robert Kardashian with Bruce Jenner back in the day on an old KUWTK episode. SMH. Crazy how this situation worked out, right?

    Did we miss any more rumors of the K-Klan breaking girl code???

     

     

     

