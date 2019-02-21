What Girl Code? Here’s A Refresher Of All The Times The Kardashian-Jenners *Allegedly* Swiped Men In Relationships

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

A History Of The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Sliding With Other Women’s Men This situation with Jordyn Woods allegedly messing around with her bestie’s sister’s baby daddy has everyone shouting “girl code”, but is there any within the Kardashian-Jenner clique??? The sisters have made countless headlines over the years for *allegedly* swiping other people’s dudes. Not only that, but they’ve done even helped their siblings get away with it. We kan’t even keep up with how many “girl code” rules they’ve broken, so we made a list. Hit the flip to read all the times (we remember) Khloe Kardashian and her sisters broke girl code.

Khloe met Tristan when he was allegedly still kicking it with his baby mama, Jordy Craig. Rumors said Jordy was 3 months pregnant when they started secretly swirling, and Khloe “knew” about his baby mama relationship. Khloe, however, denies this.

Let’s back it up a few years though…Rumors also swirled that Khloe began secretly seeing French Montana when he was LIVING with Trina back in 2014. Trina has addressed their overlapping romance several times.

Remember James Harden and Trina were a thing? Then Khloe and James Harden were are thing? Trina said Khloe loved to grab her sloppy seconds…

On to the next sister: Kim Kardashian allegedly sent Kanye West nudes when he was with Amber Rose. Kim was also MARRIED to Kris Humphries at the time.



Everyone knows the story about how Kylie Jenner met Tyga. Kim was actually *besties* with Blac Chyna around the time her teenage sister hooked up with Chyna’s baby daddy.

Speaking of Kylie Jenner…her former friend Justine Skye used to date Travis Scott first. And yes, they were all actively friends during the fling. Now, their friendship is history.

Back to Khloe: Remember when there was a riff between Lamar Odom‘s baby mama and Khloe? Lamar was still engaged to Liza Morales when they met.

Kendall Jenner was seen smooching it up with Ben Simmons despite his Tinashe relationship. Then, Ben Simmon’s own sister said they tried to spin the story to call Tinashe a “stalker”.