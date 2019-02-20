Jussie Smollett Officially Being Probed For Filing False Police Report — As Video Of “Attackers” Buying MAGA Hats Surfaces

Chicago PD Classify Jussie Smollett As Suspect In False Police Report Investigation

The chief communications officer from the Chicago Police department has confirmed today Jussie Smollett is now being investigated as a criminal.

Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet: “Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by # ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.”

Previously, Jussie filed a report saying he was the victim of a completely random racist and homophobic attack as he walked to a Subway in Chicago. As evidence unfolds, the details of the attack seem to make less and less sense to investigators. Today, before a Grand Jury, Chicagp Detectives presented evidence that the “attack” may have been staged. Two Nigerian brothers also thwart Jussie’s story during a police interview, claiming he paid them to attack him.

Today, store video of the Nigerian brothers purchasing MAGA hats and ski masks has surfaced. The brothers reportedly told police Jussie asked them to stage the entire attack and this supports their story. CBS Chicago found the footage of them purchasing the item right before they allegedly attacked Jussie.

Details of this investigation are unfolding rapidly, but we will keep you updated.