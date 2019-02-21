Adrienne Bailon Calabasasly Confirms The Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods Rumor [Video]

Adrienne Bailon Confirms That Tristan Thompson Cheated With Jordyn Woods

During the most recent episode of “The Real” the ladies discussed that super scandalous Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods rumor. According to Adrienne Bailon, there has to be something wrong with Tristan for his history of alleged serial cheating.

She also shared that she spoke to a source who confirmed that the rumor’s 100% true. Mind you Adrienne previously dated Rob Kardashian, so maybe he’s her “source.”

“I just have a hard time understanding this. I think the blame should be placed on both parties but I think Tristan has a problem. […] I spoke to somebody who confirmed to me that it’s absolutely true.”

We’d have to agree with Loni here, there’s nothing “wrong” with Tristan other than the fact that he has “money and wants b***s.”