Joseline Hernandez Claps Back At Criticism Over Sexy Outfit She Wore To Bonnie Bella’s School

Hi haters…

Joseline Hernandez Responds To Criticism Over Outfit

The “Baddest Boosh” is responding to negative comments surrounding her passion for sexy fashion.

Joseline Hernandez is shutting down negative comments about an outfit she wore to her daughter’s school.

Bonnie Bella’s mom attended a tea party at her daughter’s elementary school this week in a blush pink Pretty Little Thing dress.

According to Joseline, she had a GREAT time at her daughter’s Academy and she posed for a pic with Bonnie and Bonnie’s favorite professor.

Unfortunately for her, fans wondered why she’d pour her milfy mommy baaaawdy into a barely there mini-dress for a child’s tea party.

“Maybe as being a parent you should put on some clothes going to her school. I see your nipples,” said one. “Why not a pair of pants and shirt. It’s a kids party not a Hodown,” added another.

Welllllll, the outfit is pretty sexy—but we all know Joseline loves to flaunt her copious curves.

Fair or foul???

See Joseline’s clap back to the shade on the flip.