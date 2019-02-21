Say It Ain’t So: Jussie Smollett Getting Charged For Lying About The Hate Crime Against Him Has Sparked A Twitter Civil War

Jussie Smollett Situation Blows Up Twitter

Well things have certainly escalated for Jussie Smollett. A couple of weeks ago, he claimed that he was assaulted by two men who yelled out racist slurs at him, including making him wear a noose and pouring bleach on him. The case was sort of fishy and has sparked all sorts of debate. As the days went by, the story got more and more bizarre.

Now, police have enough suspicion that the whole thing is a lie that they have gone ahead and arrested Smollett this morning. There’s definitely a lot of evidence that Smollett told a lie. The whole thing has blown up Twitter and it’s getting ugly.

This entire Jussie Smollett case… I just don’t understand pic.twitter.com/k4th8axqqs — Salem Westallen 💜⚡️ (@4lifeofs) February 21, 2019

Take a look…