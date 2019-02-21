Jussie Smollett Arrested And In Custody For The Felony Of Filing A False Police Report
- By Bossip Staff
Jussie Smollett Arrested For Felony Filing Of A Police Report
Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is the custody of Chicago Police for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report which is a felony.
According to CNN, “the gay Tupac” will see the judge for a bail hearing at 1:30pm central time. Attorney’s representing the actor say that he will mount an “aggressive defense” against the charges that he’s a liar who has wasted the department’s time on a goose chase.
Under Illinois law, filing a false police report can result in a ONE to THREE year prison sentence. As aggressively as the CPD is pursuing this case against Jussie, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the D.A. actually tries to send him to prison if he’s convicted.
What an absolutely insane way to start 2019. SMH.
