Jussie Smollett Arrested And In Custody For The Felony Of Filing A False Police Report

Jussie Smollett Arrested For Felony Filing Of A Police Report

Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is the custody of Chicago Police for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report which is a felony.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

According to CNN, “the gay Tupac” will see the judge for a bail hearing at 1:30pm central time. Attorney’s representing the actor say that he will mount an “aggressive defense” against the charges that he’s a liar who has wasted the department’s time on a goose chase.

Under Illinois law, filing a false police report can result in a ONE to THREE year prison sentence. As aggressively as the CPD is pursuing this case against Jussie, we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the D.A. actually tries to send him to prison if he’s convicted.

EXCLUSIVE: I tracked down surveillance of the Osundairo's buying supplies before "attack" Sources say Jussie Smollet told brothers what to buy. Countless phone calls placed for this. Visited more stores than I wish to admit. @cbschicago https://t.co/GT6h2g6Y9a pic.twitter.com/ULr3UTDe9Q — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 20, 2019

What an absolutely insane way to start 2019. SMH.