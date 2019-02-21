GTFOH…Literally: Jordyn Woods Moves Out Of Kylie Jenner’s House As Khloe Kardashian Appears Publicly

Khloe Kardashian Appears Publicly, Jordyn Woods Moves Out

The aftermath of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal is playing out in a very awkward way.

According to TMZ, Khloe Kardashian made her first public appearance since new broke at the opening of Ashley Graham’s Pretty Little Thing store in Hollyweird last night.

Obviously, she didn’t look like she was having much fun taking red carpet photos…

It’s said that Khloe was going to cancel but wanted to keep her professional obligations.

Meanwhile, while Khloe is busy being miserable, Jordyn Woods putting everything she owns in a box to the left. Reports are that Woods is voluntarily moving out of Kylie Jenner’s house. Can’t imagine she moves out if she’s innocent, makes Tristan Thompson’s “FAKE NEWS” tweet look even dumber.

What a f***ing mess.

More pics of Khloe lookin’ fake happy on the flip side.