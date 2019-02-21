Unemployed Ulcer Roseanne Barr Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A “Farrakhan Loving… Bug-eyed Bi**h” [Video]

She Goes On To Slam Democrats & The Green New Deal

Roseanne Barr has a lot of time on her hands, considering her role on her own show was swiftly snatched from her sawdust hands.

She has so much time that she emerged from the swamp creek just to record a video calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “Farrakhan loving…bug-eyed bi**h.”

The clip was uploaded to YouTube and starts off with Roseanne chewing on some unknown object (possibly MAGA cud).

She then goes into her little spiel about AOC. Though she doesn’t identify the New York Rep. by name, she paraphrases, “That Green New Deal…Farrakhan-loving bi**h. I don’t remember her name. The bug-eyed bi**h who looks like a realtor. She got them realtor eyes.”

Mind you, Roseanne is looking like a dust mite herself in the video.

She continues, “Bug-eyed lying bi**h, Farrakhan fan, Isreal hater, lefty dumb a$$.”

Then, Ro Ro finally tries to make a point, by trashing AOC’s push for a Green New Deal, which would cut carbon emissions into the atmosphere and increase renewable energy:

“I’m gonna try to correct some of the mistakes she’s made like costing hundreds of people decent-paying jobs ‘cause, I don’t know, they breathe carbon in the air or some horse sh**,” Barr said. “She got paid to do that. Can you imagine, paid to decimate communities. But that’s what the Dems have been doing. That’s what socialism does. And I just gotta say it, socialism is a fake fu**ing con. It’s just like capitalism but it comes from the bottom up. Not the top down.”

AOC is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which clearly, Ms. Roseanne isn’t a fan of.

The out-of-work pontificater didn’t stop there either. She went on to say the only reason Democrats want immigrants is because they can be hired for less than minimum wage. She also accused Dems of “decimating whole communities in inner cities” while they live up in a “vineyard and a mansion.”

Apparently, Ms. Barr still believes her voice has credibility even after she referred to Valerie Jarrett, the senior adviser to former President Obama, as “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

Barr’s racist comments about Jarrett got her ABC show Roseanne canceled and replaced with the Roseanne-devoid The Connors.

You’d think after all of this, Ro Ro would take some time off to stfu and reflect.

But nah.

The MAGA must keeps on muttering. You can watch her full clip below.