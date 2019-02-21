LHHATL’s Ariane Davis Takes To “Couples Court” To Reveal Cheating Drama [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta reality star and R&B singer Ariane Davis takes the bench on season 2 of Couples Court with the Cutlers. During her time in court, Ariane talks about how she has been cheated on many times and talks about the time it got REALLY ugly.
Airing Friday 2/22
TUNE IN : Check your local listings at http://www.Couplescourttv.com
