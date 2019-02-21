Fabolous’ Domestic Violence Drama With Emily B. Still Not Over (Exclusive)

Brooklyn Rapper Finally Ready To Admit He Assaulted Wife Emily B.

Rapper Fabolous is set to fall on his sword and cop to attacking and threatening his now-wife Emily B. in a rage last year, BOSSIP can reveal.

The “So Into You” rapper is on the verge of okaying a plea deal that will see him attending classes instead of going behind bars as a felon, according to court docs.

Fab, 41, who was born John Jackson, appeared in Bergen County Superior Court Jan. 28th with his lawyer Brian Neary to confirm the deal, but Neary asked for more time to iron out the details with the Prosecutor’s Office. Neary has said prosecutors offered a deal where Fab would plea to one count of felony brandishing and threatening a domestic violence victim with scissors, but it was not clear what Fab would plead to under the new plea.

However, a few provisions have been assured: in exchange for pleading guilty to a much lesser charge, Fabolous will not have to serve a day in jail and will be sentenced to “Pre-Trial Intervention” or PTI, which will be a series of domestic violence prevention workshops that will last from six months to a few years. If Fabolous keeps his nose clean, then he’ll have the charges expunged from his criminal record.

The move is an about-face from last summer where he rejected a plea deal that would have put him in a program for first-time offenders.

Prosecutors accused Fab of punching Emily’s teeth out during an ugly argument almost a year ago, according to his indictment, which was obtained by BOSSIP. A few weeks later, the county’s top cops said he threatened to shoot Emily and her father and also brandished a pair of scissors, again threatening to harm them.

Fab was charged with four felonies – including aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim – and if he was convicted, would have faced up to 20 years in state prison. He pled not guilty in October 2018.

However the pair not only reconciled, but they also reportedly wed late last year, and BOSSIP has spotted Emily B. and her daughter, Taina, accompanying her with Fabolous to hearings on the alleged assault.