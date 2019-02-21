How You Doin’?! Wendy Williams Announces Return To TV After Extended Hiatus

Wendy Williams Will Return To TV March 4th

It’s been months since Wendy Williams has been on television but it looks like the wait is finally over. This morning her Wendy Show account released two statements regarding the future of the show which includes an upcoming return from Wendy herself.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” Debmar-Mercury, the production company responsible for the show said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.” “We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.” “And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.”

Wendy also released her own statement:

“Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.”

Well we’re glad she took the time she needed and hopefully she’ll be back better than ever. The message also included the info that “The Wendy Williams Show” will air repeat episodes the week of February 25th and will return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th.

Go to wendyshow.com to check your local listings.