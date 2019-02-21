iSista: Baltimore Rapper Hazmat Caz Takes Her “Hood Siri” Talents To Steve Harvey TV Show [Video]

Viral “Hood SIRI” Appearance On Steve Harvey Show

You’ve probably heard this voice a million times while you’re on your phone, but not because you were using SIRI, but because you’ve seen this viral video of the woman who sounds exactly like the iPhone personal assistant.

Baltimore rapper/producer Hazmat Caz blew up so big online that Steve Harvey had to have her on his couch to hear it for himself and find out more about who she is.

We still can’t believe how on point she is lol. If you want to hear and see more of Caz you can follow her IG @HAZMATCAZ and check her out on SoundCloud.