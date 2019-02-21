iSista: Baltimore Rapper Hazmat Caz Takes Her “Hood Siri” Talents To Steve Harvey TV Show [Video]
I want to give a huge thank you to everyone at the @stevetvshow for having me i’m so honored to be a part of this experience. Everybody tune in to steve show tomorrow morning !!! i’ll have more info on show times later xo I CANT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE WHATS NEXT ⭐️ #hoodsiri #steveharvey #steveharveytvshow
Viral “Hood SIRI” Appearance On Steve Harvey Show
You’ve probably heard this voice a million times while you’re on your phone, but not because you were using SIRI, but because you’ve seen this viral video of the woman who sounds exactly like the iPhone personal assistant.
Baltimore rapper/producer Hazmat Caz blew up so big online that Steve Harvey had to have her on his couch to hear it for himself and find out more about who she is.
We still can’t believe how on point she is lol. If you want to hear and see more of Caz you can follow her IG @HAZMATCAZ and check her out on SoundCloud.
