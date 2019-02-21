“You Seem Stressed”: President Barack Obama Clowns Insecure Men Who Use Twerking Women And Gold Chains To Feign Confidence [Video]

Obama Talks Twerking Women And Gold Chains At MBK Town Hall

Earlier this week President Barack Obama and Steph Curry sat down for a town hall symposium in Oakland, California with the young men in the My Brother’s Keeper program.

Barry and Steph gave out some great life advice and insight into the things that helped them to become the men that they are today.

The 44th President was in rare form when he began to talk about being a man and being self-assured without having to put on these trope-ish fronts like coveted big-booty twerkers and chunky gold chains…

“You seem stressed…” is tf hilarious.