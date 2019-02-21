Deplorable: Covington Teen Sues Washington Post For $250 million Over Nathan Phillips Coverage

Nick Sandmann Suing The Washington Post

Nick Sandmann, the teen seen smirking in that disturbing video of MAGA hat wearing children surrounding a Native American elder has filed a lawsuit. Sandmann and his attorneys claim that the Washington Post defamed him and “targeted and bullied” him with their coverage by publishing “a series of false and defamatory print and online articles.”

The Hil reports that in the suit, lawyers claim Sandmann was “targeted” because of Washington Post’s “biased agenda” towards Cheeto In Chief.

“The suit says that the newspaper wanted to “lead the charge against this child because he was a pawn in its political war against its political adversary.”

The Post has responded and says they plan “to mount a vigorous defense.”

Sandmann is seeking $50 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages for the “permanent harm to his reputation.”

SMH, of couuuuurse Sandmann’s suing. Too bad other children who are “defamed” don’t have the resources this MAGA hat wearer does.