“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Tee Tee Is Feeling The Wrath Of Birthday Girl Briana Latrise! [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
“Growing Up Hip Hop” Star Has A Birthday Meltdown
It’s Thursday and “Growing Up Hip Hop” is back… From the looks of this exclusive clip, Briana is really on one this week!
Here’s more from the episode:
Angela is set up on a hot date with someone other than Romeo. Meanwhile, JoJo prepares a surprise of a lifetime. Drama ignites at Lil Twist’s listening party when Briana spirals down a dangerous path, and everyone is shook.
GROWING UP HIP HOP – “HOT GRASS MESS’” – Airs Thursday, February 21st at 9/8C on WeTV
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.