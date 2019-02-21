In The Vault: Mac Miller Reportedly Recorded A Whole Album With Madlib Before His Passing

Mac Miller And Madlib Have A Whole Album Together

As with most artists who leave us too soon, the untimely death of Mac Miller back in September has a lot of fans wondering how much unreleased music–if any–he left behind.

Luckily for us, it’s starting to look like the rapper could have a lot of material left in the vault, and what’s even better–a big chunk of those tracks could be on an unreleased LP he reportedly recorded with superstar producer Madlib.

In an interview with DJ Booth, producer Thelonious Martin revealed that Madlib told him about a full album that he and the late Pittsburgh performer recorded before his passing.

“When we was working on ‘Guidelines,’ he was always excited about all these other songs. He had this Madlib album, called Maclib. I opened for Madlib in Chicago last summer, at Pitchfork. So I’m opening for Madlib, and about 15, 20 minutes left in my set, Madlib pulls up. Pete Rock walks up as well.”

Martin continued, “So I’m trying to focus and DJ, and Madlib gets on and 15 minutes into his set he just randomly plays a Mac Miller joint. And I turn to him, I’m like, ‘There’s more of these, right?’ He’s said, ‘Oh, yeah, there’s a whole album. Maclib.’ What! What! He just kept moving on with his DJ set. If Madlib decides to bless the world with that project, he should.”

Any unreleased Mac Miller tunes–especially accompanied by some Madlib beats–would be a welcome release for fans hoping to hear something new from the rapper. His last album, Swimming, was released in 2018 and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.