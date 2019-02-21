COMMITMEEEEENT?! Big Soulja Wasn’t “Dating” Blac Chyna, Says He Just Wanted To Big Draco Drill That Petty Pink Panther To Smithereens
Soulja Boy Sets The Record Straight About “Dating” Blac Chyna
Has Blac Chyna been switching men like she switches drawers? Yes, but that doesn’t mean Big Draco ain’t petty AF for dropping this tea like this.
This morning TMZ hit the innanets with a new story about Blac Chyna and Soulja Boy going their separate ways after just a couple weeks of dating. “Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … the relationship started to fracture after Soulja and Chyna got into a huge argument about Tyga,” the site stated. “During the argument, we’re told SB and BC started bickering about each other’s true intentions in their relationship.”
Well, Soulja Boy went ahead and made his “true intentions” known to the public after TMZ’s report dropped, saying he just wanted to see what that kitty cat was hitting for.
“I just wanted to see what the p*ssy felt like,” he tweeted. F*ck Boy Twitter wasted no time responding and it went a little something like…
Apparently, the two also split because of different vibes—Chyna wanted to Netflix and chill and Soulja wanted to hang with the crew, TMZ reports. Welp…something tells us, Chyna ain’t crying over spilled milk.
