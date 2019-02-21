Get Your Life Together: School Bus Driver High On Heroin Hits Tree While Driving Special Needs Kids

High Bus Driver Crashes Into Tree With Kids On Board

Newark area medics reportedly used Narcan to revive 57-year-old Lisa Byrd, after she hit a tree while driving over a dozen special needs children. Thankfully none of the kids were hurt. According to NYDN, Byrd overdosed on heroin and crashed into a tree Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said.

Police found suspected drug paraphernalia in the bus and are seeking a search warrant to test Byrd’s blood, Ambrose said. WABC-TV reported she OD’d on heroin, citing a law enforcement source.

Byrd faces a dozen charges of child endangerment, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. Attempts to reach the bus company and the Newark Board of Education were not immediately successful Wednesday night.

