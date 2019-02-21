Best Boos In The West: Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Showcase Their Sweet Slauson Love For GQ

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

of 6

View this post on Instagram Meet 2019's Style Power Couple: @NipseyHussle and @LaurenLondon. More at the link in bio.🔥🔥 A post shared by GQ (@gq) on Feb 21, 2019 at 7:25am PST It turns out that, despite both being California natives, the couple met via Instagram: In 2013, while filming BET’s The Game, Lauren wanted to buy Nipsey’s new mixtape as a wrap present for her co-stars… After Lauren got the mixtapes, she started following Nipsey on Instagram. “You know what that means, right?!” Nipsey said. So he followed her back and then, yes, slid into her DMs. Fast-forward to today, and they’ve been together for five years—raising their adorable little boy, Kross, fighting off TMZ engagement rumors together, and “building,” as Nipsey puts it. A modern-day love story, if ever there was one. Seems like more and more couples come together this way these days.