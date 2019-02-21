Best Boos In The West: Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Showcase Their Sweet Slauson Love For GQ
GQ Allows Lauren London And Nipsey Hussle To Tell Their Love Story
Major kudos to GQ Magazine for crowning Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s coupledom. The men’s publication recognize the couple for redefining what a storybook romance looks like in a new feature. The photos are phenomenal! Check out a few below:
Hit the flip for more from the issue, including details on how the couple met and hard life decisions that affected their love and careers.
It turns out that, despite both being California natives, the couple met via Instagram:
In 2013, while filming BET’s The Game, Lauren wanted to buy Nipsey’s new mixtape as a wrap present for her co-stars… After Lauren got the mixtapes, she started following Nipsey on Instagram. “You know what that means, right?!” Nipsey said. So he followed her back and then, yes, slid into her DMs. Fast-forward to today, and they’ve been together for five years—raising their adorable little boy, Kross, fighting off TMZ engagement rumors together, and “building,” as Nipsey puts it. A modern-day love story, if ever there was one.
Seems like more and more couples come together this way these days.
Lauren reposted the images from the story… The interview also reveals quite a lot about her career and why she’s not a bigger mainstream star:
“I auditioned to be Faith Evans in Notorious,” Lauren recalled. “I talked to Faith, Puff, everybody. It just came down that the director didn’t believe me as Faith.” Riding the ups and downs together, they seem to be having fun. But it was one single decision that made them more than just another celebrity couple in Nipsey’s eyes. “Lauren was handpicked by John Singleton to do Snowfall. She read, got the part, shot the pilot…did stunts…this was her dream role,” Nipsey said. “And then she got pregnant with our son. That was a really hard decision for her to make.”
Lauren’s captions for this are great
Loving this video the magazine made… It looks so different Twitter format vs. Instagram
Definitely a great look for L.A.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.