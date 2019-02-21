“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”: Does Jessica Dime Have Abandonment Issues Because Of Her Dad? [Exclusive]

Jessica And Shawne Reveal Their Childhood Traumas On “Marriage Boot Camp”

Things get serious on tonight’s episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”!

In the clip below, we see Jessica Dime & Shawne Williams discuss their past with the doctors and house mates. Jessica opens up about how her father had more important things in his life than her.

More From The Episode:

After Karl was caught FaceTiming another woman, Lil’ Mo demands answers. The couples are shook when special guests force them to confront their traumatic past. Drama erupts when Nia encounters Soulja’s problem child.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “BREAKING BAD” – Airs Thursday, February 21st at 10/9C on WeTV