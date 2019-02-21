SMH: Three Teens And 12-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Gang Raping 19-Year-Old Girl Walking Home

Four Underage Boys Charged For Raping, Kidnapping 19-Year-Old A Gunpoint

Who raised these kids???

Three Maryland teens and a 12-year-old boy have been charged for raping a 19-year-old woman after she got off a bus in Baltimore.

Fox is reporting the unidentified young lady got off the bus and was walking about 10 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the teens and the boy allegedly approached her at gunpoint and forced her into a backyard. Police said the three teens were sexually assaulting her when neighbors heard noises and came out of their home, interrupting the incident.

Wilmer Ramos, 14, Philip Worrell, 14, and Nile Campbell, 14, were charged as adults with first- and second-degree rape on Thursday following the sexual assault that occurred on Feb. 6, Baltimore police said Saturday.

A 12-year-old boy who was at the scene when the alleged sex assault occurred was charged as a juvenile with first-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, conspiracy kidnapping, conspiracy robbery, perverted practice and handgun on person.

The four attackers fled the scene, but were ultimately caught after school police recognized two of them that led them to the two other suspects.