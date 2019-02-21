Pure Comedy: Desus and Mero Get Smacked By Spicy Wings On Hot Ones [Video]

The Bodega Boys Reminisce About Their Old Complex Days

Desus and Mero start their brand new show on Showtime TONIGHT at 11pm, but even after that premium cable bag, they’re not too pretentious to remember where it all started: Complex.

The Bronx duo stopped by Hot Ones to take on the wings of death, and you already know just how spicy things can get when these two are around. After reminiscing about the good old days, the Bodega Boys go off about everything from Tekashi 6ix9ine, to avocado-only restaurants, to one of the funniest Kanye story ever.

Check out the episode down below to hold you over until their show premieres tonight: