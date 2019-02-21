Update: Tamla Horsford Investigation Closed, Death Ruled Accidental

Tamla Horsford Investigation Closed

The investigation into the mysterious death of a Georgia woman is over—for now. Investigators announced during a news conference Wednesday that they’ve concluded that Tamla Horsford’s death was accidental after she allegedly fell off a deck during a “football moms” slumber party.

During the news conference, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced they were closing the case because investigators said there was no evidence of foul play, reports WSBTV.

The Sheriff’s Office added that they interviewed 30 people including people at the party before they reached their conclusion. They add that the medical examiner ruled that Tamla’s injuries were consistent with a fall from the home’s deck and added that acute ethanol intoxication (alcohol) was a factor.

According to several people including Tamla’s best friend Michelle Graves, that just can’t be true. Michelle told WSBTV that an independent medical examiner found multiple injuries all over Tamla’s body and she and the family are fighting to have their voices heard.

They’re totally lying,” Graves said on a phone call with reporter Mike Petchenik. “They’re not out of the woods, because this was not an accident.”

Another person speaking out is Tamla’s father Kurtland St. Du Jour who spoke to Majic 107.5’s Ryan Cameron and is adamant that his daughter’s death was no accident. He cited a previous Facebook post from the owner of the house where Tamla died as proof.

“Her injuries were not consistent with what they’re saying,” St. Du Jour said. “This is only was brought to light until we started pressuring them and they started getting pressure from everywhere else. […] The only thing we got was a death certificate with a lot of inconsistencies. […] The homeowner at one time went on Facebook and said “Nobody fell off a deck.”

St. Du Jour believes that some of Tamla’s injuries were post-mortem and thinks she was “taken out” before her body was thrown from the deck.