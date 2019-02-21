Moooo Bih: A Herd Of Cows Break Into Grocery Store And Go HAM On The Produce [Video]

Apparently, there’s some truth to the myth that bizarre ish happens when there’s a full moon — like a gang of cows stampeding a grocery store for a quick snack.

On Tuesday, four cows barged into Fusion grocery store in Mui Wo, Hong Kong and raided the entire produce section. A spokesperson for the company said the entire fruit and vegetable area has been destroyed and the shelves have been cleared. Of course, someone recorded the peculiar incident and posted it on Facebook.

God bless that person.