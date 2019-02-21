Keeping Up With Kanye’s Kolorful Kut: Are You Hating Or Loving Mr. West’s Multi-Hued Hair?

- By Bossip Staff
Kanye

Source: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Feeling this hairstyle???

Kanye West Debuts Rainbow Hair

First pink, now this. Yeezy’s got a new look. Kanye was spotted in L.A. today showing off some rainbow colored tresses.

Kanye West Has Colorful Hair

Source: Pap Nation / Splash News

Kimmy Cakes’ multi-hued hubby was seen leaving a recording studio with some associates and paps caught shots of his new style.

Kanye

Source: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Mind you Yeezy JUST went pink…

Kanye

Source: SplashNews.com / Splash News

and after that strawberry blonde.

Kanye

Source: Richard Buxo / SplashNews.com / Splash News

YOU tell us; are you feeling Kanye’s kolorful kut???

Kanye West Has Colorful Hair

Source: Pap Nation / Splash News

Kanye West Has Colorful Hair

Source: Pap Nation / Splash News

Kanye West Has Colorful Hair

Source: Pap Nation / Splash News

Kanye West Has Colorful Hair

Source: Pap Nation / Splash News

