Keeping Up With Kanye’s Kolorful Kut: Are You Hating Or Loving Mr. West’s Multi-Hued Hair?
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
Feeling this hairstyle???
Kanye West Debuts Rainbow Hair
First pink, now this. Yeezy’s got a new look. Kanye was spotted in L.A. today showing off some rainbow colored tresses.
Kimmy Cakes’ multi-hued hubby was seen leaving a recording studio with some associates and paps caught shots of his new style.
Mind you Yeezy JUST went pink…
and after that strawberry blonde.
YOU tell us; are you feeling Kanye’s kolorful kut???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.